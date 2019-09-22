South Africa: Port Elizabeth K9 Arrest House Robbery Suspects

22 September 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Media Statement

Office of the Provincial Commissioner Eastern Cape

Port Elizabeth: Team work and swift coordination between SAPS members and a private security company resulted in the arrest of 3 house robbery suspects in Kabega Park.

It is alleged that on Saturday, 21 September 2019 at about 18:50, an 18-year-old woman was watching TV at her home in Tiran Road in Summerstrand when she was accosted by an unknown male in her house. Her tenant was also present but asleep throughout the incident. The suspect produced a knife and threatened her. She was tied up and locked in a room while the house was ransacked. Several TV's, an iPad, cellphone and other household items and her Hyundai vehicle were taken.

The vehicle was fitted with a tracker and it was tracked to Masson Street in Kabega Park where PE K9 Unit members found it abandoned. Movement of the vehicle was backtracked and it was further established that the vehicle stood off at a house in Pollock Street in Rowallen Park for about 10 minutes. At about 22:10, the members stood off at a house in Pollock Street in Rowallen Park. The outbuilding of the house was searched and a further three males aged 37, 20 and 34 years old were found inside. All the stolen property was found hidden in the room. All three males were arrested and detained on a charge of possession of suspected stolen property.

Mount Road Cluster Commander, Maj Gen Thembisile Patekile commended all those involved in the speedy recovery and arrest of the suspects. He also emphasised the importance of ensuring the safety of vehicles through the installation of tracking systems which assist in swiftly tracing stolen vehicles.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
'Arrest and Prosecute Pregnant Tanzania School Girls'
Trevor Noah's Take on Hunting Enrages Southern African Countries
Missing Zimbabwean Doctor Found Alive Outside Harare

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.