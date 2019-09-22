South Africa: Port Elizabeth K9 Arrest House Robbery Suspects

press release

Office of the Provincial Commissioner Eastern Cape

Port Elizabeth: Team work and swift coordination between SAPS members and a private security company resulted in the arrest of 3 house robbery suspects in Kabega Park.

It is alleged that on Saturday, 21 September 2019 at about 18:50, an 18-year-old woman was watching TV at her home in Tiran Road in Summerstrand when she was accosted by an unknown male in her house. Her tenant was also present but asleep throughout the incident. The suspect produced a knife and threatened her. She was tied up and locked in a room while the house was ransacked. Several TV's, an iPad, cellphone and other household items and her Hyundai vehicle were taken.

The vehicle was fitted with a tracker and it was tracked to Masson Street in Kabega Park where PE K9 Unit members found it abandoned. Movement of the vehicle was backtracked and it was further established that the vehicle stood off at a house in Pollock Street in Rowallen Park for about 10 minutes. At about 22:10, the members stood off at a house in Pollock Street in Rowallen Park. The outbuilding of the house was searched and a further three males aged 37, 20 and 34 years old were found inside. All the stolen property was found hidden in the room. All three males were arrested and detained on a charge of possession of suspected stolen property.

Mount Road Cluster Commander, Maj Gen Thembisile Patekile commended all those involved in the speedy recovery and arrest of the suspects. He also emphasised the importance of ensuring the safety of vehicles through the installation of tracking systems which assist in swiftly tracing stolen vehicles.