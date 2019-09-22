South Africa: Light Snow Reported in the Eastern Cape and Oudtshoorn

22 September 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Azarrah Karrim

While parts of the country are in the grips of summer, winter appears to be struggling to take its leave in other parts.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has reported that a very light snow has fallen on the Eastern Cape's mountain peaks.

Forecaster Wayne Venter says the snowfall, which started on Sunday afternoon, should start clearing up overnight.

The Swartberg Pass near Oudtshoorn is also experiencing very light snow which should pass by Monday, with clouds getting lighter, SAWS said.

Earlier this week, News24 reported that summer had definitely arrived in Gauteng.

Forecaster Edward Engelbrecht said the maximum temperature in Pretoria reached 30 degrees Celcius last Sunday, one of the first indicators of summer.

He did, however, indicate that the southern parts of South Africa could still expect some cold spells, but in the northern parts of the country it should remain warm.

Source: News24

Source: News24

