Nigeria: Again PDP Bombs Buhari, Says He Has Nothing to Present to UN

Ss President Muhammadu Buhari departs Abuja for New York, USA, to participate in the 74th Session of United Nations general Assembly, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Sunday berated him, saying that he has no agenda and did not articulate any definite objectives, plans and proposals to attract tangible benefits to the nation.

Recall that Presidency had said that Mr President's participation in this year's gathering of world leaders is particularly significant as it coincides with Nigeria's Presidency of UNGA.

It equally stressed that Buhari would underscore his administration's commitment to building on the achievements of its three-point agenda, following the renewal of his electoral mandate by a majority of Nigerians.

But in its reaction, PDP through its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan frowned at Buhari's departure to USA and charged him to address EU, AU reports on 2019 polls.

Read the full statement below:

"The party says attending such an important meeting of world leaders and policy makers without a clear-cut national agenda shows that the Buhari Presidency is not committed to our nation but only going out for another showboating on the international platform.

Is it not lamentable that while other leaders are heading to the meeting with well-articulated national proposals that will boost their nations' competitiveness on international engagements, the Buhari Presidency is going empty with zero capacity to engage; a clear signal that it will equally return empty?

The sad effect of such leadership failure is worsened by the acceptability issues trailing the rigging of the February Presidential election, for which the Buhari Presidency is largely lacking in confidence and poise to vigorously engage other world leaders on issues.

In over four years of this administration, the Buhari Presidency has not been able to harness opportunities presented by such important events despite huge resources deployed for attendance.

The PDP painfully recalls how, earlier this month, President Buhari returned empty from the 7th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD7), at the same time his Ghanaian counterpart, Nana Akufo-Ado, sealed a deal with automobile giant, Toyota, to establish a Toyota and Suzuki manufacturing plant in Ghana.

Nevertheless, since Mr. President is appearing before the UNGA, the PDP tasks him to use the opportunity to address world leaders on the reports by the European Union (EU), African Union (AU) and other international bodies, detailing heavy manipulations and outright rigging of the 2019 general elections to favour him and his party.

Our party also urges Mr. President to address the world on reported issues of violations of human rights, disregard to the rule of law and constitutional order, disobedience to court orders, arbitrary arrest and detention of citizens, extrajudicial killings, impunity and swelling corruption under his watch.

The PDP also insists that President Buhari should address the world on the UN Rapporteur's report as well as issues of violent division, escalated banditry, bloodletting and general insecurity in our dear nation under his woeful administration.

In the same vein, the PDP demands that Mr. President addresses the world on how his administration wrecked our once robust economy from a prosperous nation to the world poverty capital in a space of four years.

The PDP states that these are facts known to all and for which the world is demanding answers from the Buhari Presidency.

Our party also urges Mr. President to assert the confidence and courage required to demand for help from other world leaders."