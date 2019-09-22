Nigeria: NGO Vows to Fight Cervical Cancer Among Women

As part of ways to reduce the rising spate of cervical cancer cases in the country, Sebeccly Cancer Care organization launched the TimeToScreen 2019 programme on the 19th of September, 2019 at the Zenith House, Iga-Idunganran Primary Healthcare Centre, Iga-Idunganran, Lagos Island.

The TimeToScreen 2019 goal is to screen 7,000 women in Lagos State, for cervical cancer free of charge, as well as build the capacity of selected medical personnel of the Primary Healthcare Centers to improve on their knowledge of cervical cancer and the screening techniques for detecting cervical cancer and also train medical personnel on the use of colposcopy and cryotherapy machine in the treatment of precancerous lesions of the cervix.

The launch will be followed with a 2-day training workshop to update the clinical knowledge and practical skills of the Primary Health Care medical personnel that will anchor the cervical cancer screening and treatment of cervical abnormalities. The cervical training workshop will be facilitated by the Society of Obstetrics and Gynecology of Nigeria (SOGON).

Funded by ACT Foundation, the TimeToScreen services will be made available daily from the 23rd of September, 2019, from 8 am to 5 pm for free to all women younger than 65, who are not virgins, at the following Primary Health Care Centers in Lagos State:

Ita Elewa Primary Healthcare Centre, 2-4, Ori Okuta road, Ita-Elewa, Ikorodu, Rauf Aregbesola Primary Healthcare Centre, 1, Powerline Street, Okunola, Egbeda in Alimosho LGA and Iga-Idunganran Primary Healthcare Centre, Zenith House, Iga-Idunganran, Lagos Island.

Sebeccly Cancer care will be working in partnership with the Lagos State Ministry of Health, Primary Health Care Board, Ministry of Women Affair and Poverty Alleviation (WAPA) and SOGON.