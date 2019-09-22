South Africa: Two Suspects Arrested for School Burglary

22 September 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Media Statement

Office of the Provincial Commissioner Kwazulu-Natal

DURBAN: On Friday, 21 September 2019 police officers from the Provincial Task Team conducted an intelligence driven operation at Umlazi which led to the arrests of two suspects aged 20 and 21 for a burglary.

The students from one of the high schools in Umlazi were deprived of their computers in the midst of their exams when their school was burgled into. The incident took place during the night on 13 September 2019 when 20 computer monitors together with four computer towers, a projector as well as five laptops were stolen. The team gathered information of the possible suspects involved in the burglary at the school.

Their hard work paid off when they managed to trace two suspects, one of whom is a Grade 11 student at 'J' section in Umlazi who were possibly linked to the school burglary. Upon further investigation the two suspects led police to the house where they had hidden 17 computer monitors and a laptop. The team went to another house where a school projector was also recovered. The two arrested suspects were detained and will be charged with the case of burglary. They will both appear in the Umlazi Magistrates' Court next week.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
'Arrest and Prosecute Pregnant Tanzania School Girls'
Trevor Noah's Take on Hunting Enrages Southern African Countries
Missing Zimbabwean Doctor Found Alive Outside Harare

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.