South Africa: Two Suspects Arrested for School Burglary

press release

Media Statement

Office of the Provincial Commissioner Kwazulu-Natal

DURBAN: On Friday, 21 September 2019 police officers from the Provincial Task Team conducted an intelligence driven operation at Umlazi which led to the arrests of two suspects aged 20 and 21 for a burglary.

The students from one of the high schools in Umlazi were deprived of their computers in the midst of their exams when their school was burgled into. The incident took place during the night on 13 September 2019 when 20 computer monitors together with four computer towers, a projector as well as five laptops were stolen. The team gathered information of the possible suspects involved in the burglary at the school.

Their hard work paid off when they managed to trace two suspects, one of whom is a Grade 11 student at 'J' section in Umlazi who were possibly linked to the school burglary. Upon further investigation the two suspects led police to the house where they had hidden 17 computer monitors and a laptop. The team went to another house where a school projector was also recovered. The two arrested suspects were detained and will be charged with the case of burglary. They will both appear in the Umlazi Magistrates' Court next week.