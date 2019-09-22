Nigeria: CAN Bemoans Influx of Strange Faces in South East

22 September 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Chinedu Adonu

CHRISTIAN Association of Nigeria, CAN, has expressed worry over the influx of unidentified faces into the South East zone recently.

The alarm was raised on Sunday in a statement signed by the South East zonal chairman of CAN, Bishop Dr. Goddy Okafor and the Secretary, Dr. S.C Nwokolo.

The Christian body, which restated its opposition to the controversial RUGA programme, demanded that such strange faces should be made to leave the zone.

According to the group, "all the people without identity, who are flooding the zone should be stopped by immigration and other law enforcement agencies.

"Also, suspected foreign herders and the killer herdsmen are asked to leave the zone immediately. Most of such foreign and killer herders have been identified in some parts of the zone."

While commending the South East Governors for steps taken so far towards addressing activities of killer herdsmen, called for strengthened community policing policy already initiated.

The association, however, condemned the local government chairmen, traditional rulers, President-Generals, (PGs) and councilors who are living in the urban areas, thereby abandoning the villagers to their fate.

"We condemn such habit and ask them to start operating from their villages. Let them come back and be the gatekeepers in their villages."

CAN who maintained its stand that "RUGA should be totally abolished. Condemned the inciting statements made by the President of Miyyeti Allah, asking for RUGA in all the States, else there won't be peace in the country.

"CAN is calling for his arrest, as comments credited to him has always been inciting. Let him be tried by a competent court of law."

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Legal Affairs
Governance
Religion
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
'Arrest and Prosecute Pregnant Tanzania School Girls'
Trevor Noah's Take on Hunting Enrages Southern African Countries
Missing Zimbabwean Doctor Found Alive Outside Harare

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.