Zimbabwe: Selmor Cancels SA Gig, Joins Local Artist for Tuku Memorial Bash

22 September 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Robert Tapfumaneyi

Oliver Mtukudzi's daughter Selmor has put on ice a plan to perform in neighbouring South Africa and will now join other local artists to honour his father at the Tuku Memorial Concert.

Mthukudzi died early this year and was declared a national hero.

Initially the songbird had not been part of the programme as she had other commitments on the same day in Cape Town and Johannesburg, South Africa.

However, due to the recent spat of xenophobic attacks Selmor has had to cancel the tour.

Her publicist and brand manager Reginald Chafunga confirmed the developments to NewZimbabwe.com.

"We have considered as lot of factors and the hostile environment in South Africa at the moment. So for safety and security reasons of our fans and of the band, the South shows have been put on hold until it is safe to do so in the near future," Chafunga told NewZimbabwe.com.

Selmor's availability will be a big boost for organisers of the Tuku Tribute Concert to be held on the 27 September given the fact that she is seen as the most capable to pick up her father's mantle and carry his legacy forward.

Tuku Memorial Concert will be held at Glamis Arena and among local artists to grace the event include Alick Macheso, Jah Prayzah, from South Africa Mi Casa, as well as Zambia's Amayenge and James Sakala.

Zimdancehall's Winky D, Souljah love, Enzo Ishall, Tocky Vibes, Black Spirits and Kinnah will be part of the performers.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Entertainment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
'Arrest and Prosecute Pregnant Tanzania School Girls'
Trevor Noah's Take on Hunting Enrages Southern African Countries
Missing Zimbabwean Doctor Found Alive Outside Harare

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.