Zimbabwe: Selmor Cancels SA Gig, Joins Local Artist for Tuku Memorial Bash

Oliver Mtukudzi's daughter Selmor has put on ice a plan to perform in neighbouring South Africa and will now join other local artists to honour his father at the Tuku Memorial Concert.

Mthukudzi died early this year and was declared a national hero.

Initially the songbird had not been part of the programme as she had other commitments on the same day in Cape Town and Johannesburg, South Africa.

However, due to the recent spat of xenophobic attacks Selmor has had to cancel the tour.

Her publicist and brand manager Reginald Chafunga confirmed the developments to NewZimbabwe.com.

"We have considered as lot of factors and the hostile environment in South Africa at the moment. So for safety and security reasons of our fans and of the band, the South shows have been put on hold until it is safe to do so in the near future," Chafunga told NewZimbabwe.com.

Selmor's availability will be a big boost for organisers of the Tuku Tribute Concert to be held on the 27 September given the fact that she is seen as the most capable to pick up her father's mantle and carry his legacy forward.

Tuku Memorial Concert will be held at Glamis Arena and among local artists to grace the event include Alick Macheso, Jah Prayzah, from South Africa Mi Casa, as well as Zambia's Amayenge and James Sakala.

Zimdancehall's Winky D, Souljah love, Enzo Ishall, Tocky Vibes, Black Spirits and Kinnah will be part of the performers.