Nigeria: Chris Brown Is Coming to Lagos in December - Davido

22 September 2019
Leadership (Abuja)
By Anthony Ada Abraham

Davido has announced that American singer, Chris Brown will be coming to Lagos, Nigeria come December 2019 for his annual concert that usually takes place on the Island.

This announcement was done in his recent interview with Nessa on Air.

He's coming with me in December. I do a festival every year ... I told him and he just said send me the plane... so I'll just send the plane to get him because he's going on no commercial, he's going on a jet... but he's worth it, I mean Nigeria they really love Chris, so Chris is coming out there. I'll go on tour with Chris too.

Speaking on how he met Chris Brown, Davido said;

It was through a mutual friend, Hoodie, he's actually Nigerian... There's this song I made called Assurance, it has a video where I put my girlfriend in it and it's real cute. Chris liked the song and he kept on playing it and Hoodie was like 'Yo! that's my lil bro and Chris was like yea.. connected... and I spoke to Chris once and that was it and like 6 months later, I did this record, I sent it to his friend, Hoodie, and he said he'll talk to Chris and if Chris like it... and the next day Chris sent it back, done... we came to Atlanta where I met him for the first time and he got me a room for like three days where we chilled and had fun.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Leadership

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Entertainment
Music
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
'Arrest and Prosecute Pregnant Tanzania School Girls'
Trevor Noah's Take on Hunting Enrages Southern African Countries
Missing Zimbabwean Doctor Found Alive Outside Harare

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.