Nigeria: Report of Kidnapped Children in Abuja, False - Police

23 September 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)

FCT police commissioner, Bala Ciroma, has said report that 25 children were kidnapped or missing in Abuja is false.

Ciroma refuted social media reports about missing or kidnapped children in the territory.

He said such "concocted reports or rumours were fabricated to cause fear among the peace-loving residents of the FCT."

"Besides, our anti-crime measures have always been in place all over the metro and suburbs. We have always ensured that our men man all the black spots to checkmate any form of crime in the territory," he said.

Ciroma said some people were bent on destroying or thwarting the work of the police by posting fake stories on social media.

He said the command had always intensified raids of black spots and stop and search across the territory, adding that the command also rejigged as the situation demanded.

"We are quite aware that we are moving to the ember months, which are usually a difficult season for our men because there is always this mad rush for money as a result of which a lot of crime is being perpetrated," he said.

He said the command had already put measures in place to ensure tight security across the territory, including recreational centres and motor parks as well as market places and business centres to checkmate any kind of crime.

The police boss added that the command has been achieving some successes in tackling armed robbery and one-chance through collaboration with members of the transport unions across the territory.

"Most of the vehicles some of these one chance robbers use are unpainted taxis," he said.

He further stated that because of the synergy between the command and the paramilitary agencies such as FRSC and VIO, the police have recorded a lot of successes in arresting one chance robbers.

He therefore called on the public to always support the police in giving out useful information in order to bring crime to its barest minimum.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
'Arrest and Prosecute Pregnant Tanzania School Girls'
Trevor Noah's Take on Hunting Enrages Southern African Countries
Missing Zimbabwean Doctor Found Alive Outside Harare

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.