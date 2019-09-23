Nigeria: Report of Kidnapped Children in Abuja, False - Police

FCT police commissioner, Bala Ciroma, has said report that 25 children were kidnapped or missing in Abuja is false.

Ciroma refuted social media reports about missing or kidnapped children in the territory.

He said such "concocted reports or rumours were fabricated to cause fear among the peace-loving residents of the FCT."

"Besides, our anti-crime measures have always been in place all over the metro and suburbs. We have always ensured that our men man all the black spots to checkmate any form of crime in the territory," he said.

Ciroma said some people were bent on destroying or thwarting the work of the police by posting fake stories on social media.

He said the command had always intensified raids of black spots and stop and search across the territory, adding that the command also rejigged as the situation demanded.

"We are quite aware that we are moving to the ember months, which are usually a difficult season for our men because there is always this mad rush for money as a result of which a lot of crime is being perpetrated," he said.

He said the command had already put measures in place to ensure tight security across the territory, including recreational centres and motor parks as well as market places and business centres to checkmate any kind of crime.

The police boss added that the command has been achieving some successes in tackling armed robbery and one-chance through collaboration with members of the transport unions across the territory.

"Most of the vehicles some of these one chance robbers use are unpainted taxis," he said.

He further stated that because of the synergy between the command and the paramilitary agencies such as FRSC and VIO, the police have recorded a lot of successes in arresting one chance robbers.

He therefore called on the public to always support the police in giving out useful information in order to bring crime to its barest minimum.