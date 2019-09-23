Nigeria: $6.9bn Judgement Debt - Nigerian Delegation Departs for UK

22 September 2019
This Day (Lagos)
By Iyobosa Uwugiaren

Abuja — The Attorney-General of Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), disclosed Sunday night that the Nigerian delegation had left for the United Kingdom to discuss with the legal team the possible strategies on how to deal with the $9.6bn judgment debt

The minister who gave an update on the judgement debt awarded by a UK Commercial Court to Process and Industrial Developments Limited (P&ID) spoke on whether the Nigerian delegation leaving for UK would file a new case based on the new realities of the contract or would build on the previous judgement.

He said, "All cards are on the table but it all depends on (which is) beneficial, that has potency for setting aside the award, having regards to the applicable law in the circumstances."

Malami said no possibility was ruled out including, "possibility of filing new case or using existing proceedings to seek relief of setting aside the award of the contract cannot be ruled out."

Details later...

