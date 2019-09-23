Nigeria: 1,000 Chinese Companies to Attend Lagos Int'l Trade Fair

About 1000 Chinese companies are expected to participate in the 2019 edition of the Lagos International Trade Fair coming up in November.

The four exhibitions to be co-located inside the trade fair will focus on: the International Automotive Parts, Equipment and Services Trade Fair (AutoEquip), the Nigeria International Textile Industry Fair (NGTEX), the Home Show Nigeria; and Premium Mechatronics Brand China (PBC).

The Managing Director of MD Perspective Limited, Mrs. Morenike Dele-Alimi, who disclosed this in Lagos, at a media briefing, said the 2019 Lagos International Trade Fair would hold for 10 days; from November 1st to 10th, adding that the four exhibitions would only hold for four days, from November 4-7."

She said the Chinese government has approved not less than 200 companies to participate in each of the four exhibition sectors apart from other companies not on government list that would equally be participating.

Dele-Alimi further noted that the exhibitions were being organised by United Asia International Exhibition Group, an international and professional fair and pavilion organiser, authorized by the Ministry of Public Security of Peoples Republic of China and subsidized by the Chinese government.

According to Dele-Alimi, Nigerian businesses are currently being sensitized on the opportunities inherent in the trades with China.

"We are glad to note that their Nigerian counterparts are being sensitised to participate in the B2B (business to business) events, and are currently being matched with corresponding businesses to ensure that we have short, but fruitful business meetings during the events.

"We are hopeful that not less than 500 Nigerian business people per sector will participate in the various B2B meetings that would be held during the four-day period. This means at least 2000 Nigerian businesses are being invited for the exhibitions. This is apart from other business visitors to the 2019 Lagos International Trade Fair, who are also in their hundreds that will naturally visit during the course of the exhibitions," she added.