North Africa: Travel Group Thomas Cook Collapses, Tourists in Africa Affected

Photo: Alan Wilson/Flickr
A Thomas Cook flight from Manchester arrives in Tenerife in the Canary Islands in January 2019.
23 September 2019
allAfrica.com

Cape Town — British global travel group Thomas Cook has collapsed, the BBC reports.

The UK Civil Aviation Authority says the tour operator has "ceased trading so all Thomas Cook flights are now cancelled".

The company's website now only carries a notification of its immediate liquidation, but its Wikipedia page shows that it operates its own airlines and hotels.

Reuters reports that the firm currently has 600,000 people abroad, forcing governments and insurance companies to coordinate a huge rescue operation.

A dedicated website for Thomas Cook customers shows that tourists in Egypt, Morocco and Tunisia are affected.

The tour operator's failure puts 22,000 jobs at risk worldwide, the BBC reports. A Wikipedia page on the company's resorts indicates that several of the group's hotel chains operate in Africa. These are Sentido Hotels & Resorts, Cook's Club, Aldiana Club Resorts, SunConnect Resorts and smartline Hotels.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: allAfrica

Most Popular
North Africa
Tunisia
Morocco
Travel
Egypt
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
'Arrest and Prosecute Pregnant Tanzania School Girls'
Trevor Noah's Take on Hunting Enrages Southern African Countries
Missing Zimbabwean Doctor Found Alive Outside Harare

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.