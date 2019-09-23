North Africa: Travel Group Thomas Cook Collapses, Tourists in Africa Affected

A Thomas Cook flight from Manchester arrives in Tenerife in the Canary Islands in January 2019.

Cape Town — British global travel group Thomas Cook has collapsed, the BBC reports.

The UK Civil Aviation Authority says the tour operator has "ceased trading so all Thomas Cook flights are now cancelled".

The company's website now only carries a notification of its immediate liquidation, but its Wikipedia page shows that it operates its own airlines and hotels.

Reuters reports that the firm currently has 600,000 people abroad, forcing governments and insurance companies to coordinate a huge rescue operation.

A dedicated website for Thomas Cook customers shows that tourists in Egypt, Morocco and Tunisia are affected.

The tour operator's failure puts 22,000 jobs at risk worldwide, the BBC reports. A Wikipedia page on the company's resorts indicates that several of the group's hotel chains operate in Africa. These are Sentido Hotels & Resorts, Cook's Club, Aldiana Club Resorts, SunConnect Resorts and smartline Hotels.