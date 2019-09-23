Zimbabwe: MDC New York Demo a Damp Squib

23 September 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Zvamaida Murwira i

New York — A planned demonstration by the MDC-Allaince and other pro-opposition civic organisations flopped dismally here on Saturday, as the resurfacing of Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association acting president Dr Peter Magombeyi, whom the opposition presumed was abducted, derailed the planned action.

Several MDC activists had lined up demonstrations at the United Nations Headquarters in New York to protest against the alleged abduction of Dr Magombeyi, who eventually resurfaced in Nyabira, Mashonaland West Province, last Thursday.

President Mnangagwa is one of the world leaders attending the 74th UN General Assembly and the planned demonstration by the activists was meant to humiliate him by portraying him as someone who leads a country that does not observe human rights.

The resurfacing of Dr Magombeyi left many pro-opposition activists with egg on their faces as it derailed their demonstration and they were left to ponder their next move given that some of them had travelled from as far as Canada, Chicago and Boston, among other areas.

Only a handful of people turned up after most of them withdrew upon realising that the objective of the intended demonstration had been rendered futile after Dr Magombeyi was eventually "found."

Instead, it was an anti-sanctions march organised by Friends of Zimbabwe, Zanu-PF supporters and United States-based pan-African group December 12 Movement that stole the limelight.

The group, donning gold T-shirts with an anti-sanctions message, the Zimbabwean flag and waving placards denouncing sanctions, started their march at the UN Zimbabwe Mission before they went to the UN Headquarters. The MDC activists had to retreat after realising that they had been outnumbered and overshadowed by the anti-sanctions demonstration.

Some of the placards read "War Against Zimbabwean People", "Lift Trump Sanctions off Zimbabwe", "Lift US Sanctions Off Zimbabwe", and "Zimbabwe will Never be a Colony Again". The December 12 Movement said they will never give up the fight against sanctions for Zimbabwe and vowed not to relent until the illegal embargo had been lifted.

The planned demonstration at the UN Headquarters by the MDC was meant to have Zimbabwe placed on the UN General Assembly agenda.

Observers have also noted that the planned protests at the UN Headquarters were meant to justify the illegal sanctions imposed by the US and the European Union on Harare.

President Mnangagwa has since warned against the frequency of false abductions and said Government was crafting measures to deal with the threat and punish those responsible. He said this last Friday in Harare, in his address to the nation just before his departure for New York.

Dr Magombeyi's alleged disappearance resulted in health personnel downing tools, demanding his release, while questions were raised in many quarters on the authenticity of the said abduction.

President Mnangagwa said Government was disappointed by the health workers' decision to strike following the alleged abduction, saying this resulted in unnecessary loss of lives.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Governance
External Relations
U.S., Canada and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
'Arrest and Prosecute Pregnant Tanzania School Girls'
Trevor Noah's Take on Hunting Enrages Southern African Countries
Missing Zimbabwean Doctor Found Alive Outside Harare

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.