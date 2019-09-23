Kenya: Revealed - Details of How Tob Cohen's Private Burial Will Be Conducted

23 September 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

The late Dutch tycoon Tob Cohen will be buried on Monday at the Jewish cemetery in Nairobi in what will be a private ceremony.

The burial is expected to be attended by family members and close friends, although his widow Sarah Wairimu hopes to be allowed by the court to attend.

Wairimu, who is currently in remand at Lang'ata Women's prison, had on Friday, through her lawyer Philiph Murgor, filed an application in court seeking orders to have her bury her late husband.

The case will be heard on Monday morning, ahead of Cohen's burial set for 1:30pm at the Jewish Community cemetery along Prof Wangari Mathai Road.

Cohen will be buried according to his last wishes as he had written in his will.

In the will, whose fine details have been kept away from from public, Cohen indicated where his remains should be buried.

According to a close source, Cohen chose a spot marked 184 at the Jewish Community Cemetery.

GRAVESIDE RITES

During the ceremony, once the body is at the cemetery no one will be allowed to view it.

The service will be conducted by a rabbi and a black ribbon will be cut to symbolize the individual breaking away from loved ones.

After the eulogy is read, the body, in a wooden coffin, will be taken to the graveside.

Before it is buried, family members and friends will one last time chant prayers before placing dirt on the coffin before it is lowered into the grave.

Cohen was reported missing between July 19 and 20, 2019 only for his body to be found in a septic tank in his home in Kitisuru on September 13, 2019 by detectives drawn from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI).

