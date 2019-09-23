Nigeria: Buhari Departs Abuja for 74th UNGA

23 September 2019
Leadership (Abuja)

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, departed Abuja for New York, United States to participate in the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA74).

The session opened on Tuesday, September 17.

The president's participation at this year's gathering of world leaders is particularly significant as it coincides with Nigeria's Presidency of UNGA.

On June 4, 2019, Nigeria's Permanent Representative to the UN, Prof Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, was unanimously elected as the President of UNGA74 - an indication of the country's high esteem in global reckoning.

This marks the second time Nigeria would be occupying that prestigious position following late Maj-Gen Joseph Nanven Garba's election during UNGA44 in 1989.

The theme for UNGA74 is, "Galvanizing Multilateral Efforts for Poverty Eradication, Quality Education, Climate Action and Inclusion."

