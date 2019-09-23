Kenya: Ruto Warns Opposition Leaders to Stop Rocking Jubilee

Nairobi — Deputy President William Ruto has asked Opposition leaders to keep off the affairs of the Jubilee Party.

He said it was wrong for "outsiders" to continue poking their noses in Jubilee affairs instead of concentrating on matters to do with their parties.

Speaking after launching the Kabachi Technical Training Institute and Runyenjes Technical Training Institute in Embu County on Saturday, Ruto said the unity of the Jubilee Party was intact.

He was accompanied by MPs Njeru Ndwiga (Embu Senator), Geoffrey King'ang'i (Mbeere South), Kimani Ichungwa (Kikuyu), Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira), John Muchiri (Manyatta), Charles Njagagua (Mbeere North), Cecily Mbarire (nominated), deputy governor David Kariuki and former Embu Senator Lenny Kivuti.

"I want to tell my friends who are waiting for the collapse of the Jubilee Party so that they can benefit that they better look for something else to do; our party is united and focused on its development agenda," said Ruto.

He added: "Do not interfere with our party plans. We have our Party Leader, who is President Uhuru Kenyatta. Jubilee has its own agenda for Kenyans and they should leave us alone."

The Deputy President wondered why some Opposition leaders were "lecturing us" yet they have nothing to do with the affairs of the Jubilee Party.

He argued that the Opposition leaders were "praying hard" for the collapse of the Jubilee so as to achieve their selfish ends, adding that there were no factions in the party.

"We want to tell especially those in ODM that Jubilee Party is intact, busy implementing its manifesto and agenda. We have no groupings," said Ruto.

He noted that those who were waiting for the "collapse of Jubilee" were wasting their time, adding that they would not allow anyone to sow seeds of discord.

"As Jubilee, we know where we came from, where we are and where we are heading. We will not allow outsiders to lecture us on how to run the affairs of our party," he said.

"Those who think we will be disunited so as to benefit should just look for something else to do because Jubilee is organised," added the Deputy President.

Meanwhile, the Deputy President has urged Savings and Credit Cooperative Societies (SACCOs) to partner with the government in the implementation of Big Four's housing project.

He said Saccos were the best mechanism of mobilising local resources for investments.

Ruto said the Government was ready to hold talks with the management of Saccos to help them invest their members' savings in housing projects.

"Saccos have the opportunity to co-invest with the Government in the Big Four agenda especially the housing," said Ruto.

The Deputy President spoke at Kiritini in Mbeere North where he officially opened Winners Sacco Plaza.

He also inspected the progress of the construction of the Kiritiri-Siakago road.

The Deputy President said the Government would set aside Sh700 million for the county's first phase of the planned water project.

He added that another Sh800 million would be used to connect new 18,000 households to electricity in Embu County.

Embu Deputy Governor Kariuki dismissed leaders from the region opposed to Ruto tour of the region saying they were engaging in premature populist politics.

"Those who claim to be Kieleweke are engaging in political masturbation meant to excite the public," said Kariuki.

Mbarire urged the Deputy President to secure a market for Muguku produced in the county to uplift the lives of farmers.

The MPs said they would back the Deputy President for presidency in 2022.

"We want to assure the Deputy President that people of Embu will stand with him in his presidential bid in 2022 because of his development track record," said Mbarire.

Njagagua said the Deputy President was well placed to take over from President Kenyatta when his term comes to an end in 2022.

Ichungwa told off those criticising development tours by the deputy President, saying they were aimed at addressing challenges facing Kenyans.

"Those criticising Ruto's development tours are moving from one place to another in Nairobi and have noting to offer Kenyans. It's the tours by the Deputy President that help Kenyans solve their problems," said Ichungwa.

While addressing students of St Antony Siakago Secondary School, the Deputy said the Government is investing in technical and vocational training as part of efforts to ensure the youth gain knowledge and skills necessary for the country's development.