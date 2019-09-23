Kenya: Returning Wanyama Bullied on Social Media By Spurs Fans After Leicester Loss

22 September 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nahashon Musungu

Victor Wanyama is facing criticism from Tottenham Hotspur fans after his latest performances.

Spurs were stunned 2-1 by Leicester in a league match on Saturday and the Harambee Stars captain, while making his first appearance of the season in that game, appeared to have an off-day after coming on as a second-half substitute.

It is that performance that seems to have annoyed a section of the club fans who vented their anger at Wanyama on social media.

"Wanyama had a shocker. But the biggest shocker is how he's still at the club," posted David Ellis on Twitter.

"Wanyama should quit playing active soccer," another fan posted.

"The truth is Victor Wanyama cannot help Spurs (anymore)," claimed another.

"Kenyans we need to stand and support our own Wanyama. It's wrong to crucify one person when its the whole team that blew that lead," another Twitter user, by the name Mustapha, explained.

A raft of niggling injuries over the past two seasons have affected Wanyama's form and he has struggled to consistently feature both for club and country during that spell.

Wanyama has since been consistently been linked with a move away from the club after his coach Mauricio Pochettino suggested his form was so poor that he could only give him playtime as some form of charity.

