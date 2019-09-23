Tanzania Appeals for Help to Stop Ebola Spread

As the region increases vigilance and preparedness to deal with a likely spread of Ebola in eastern DRC, Tanzania has already sought international support.

Permanent Secretary of Health Zainabu Chaula has written to the World Health Organisation, the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), the UK Department for International Development (DfID) and the World Food Programme, requesting $9.5 million to support the country's preparedness and operational readiness.

In the letter dated September 18 and seen by The EastAfrican, Tanzania says; "It is our expectation that you will help us to accomplish these tasks at the shortest possible time frame."

The government cites the free movement of people across the border to and from the country, "making Tanzania at a very high risk, since the affected health zones in DRC are all located to eastern and southern areas near the long borders of western Tanzania that has over 300 unofficial border crossings."

Last week, Dar es Salaam was thrown into a panic after unconfirmed reports of the death of one person from an unknown disease suspected to be Ebola.

The WHO and the government confirmed that there was no reported Ebola case or death in the country.