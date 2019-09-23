Kenya, Uganda U.S.$6.5 Million Pledge to the Global Fund

21 September 2019
The East African (Nairobi)
By Verah Okeyo

Kenya and Uganda are among 11 countries to pledge $32 million to the Global Fund ahead of its annual fundraising scheduled for October in France.

In its 2019 report, Global Fund--an international financing organisation that fundraises and disburses money for controlling and treating HIV and Aids, Tuberculosis and malaria--Kenya has pledged $5 million, coming behind Nigeria which offered $10 million, and tied with South Africa, which promised to give $5 million as well.

In East Africa, Uganda is the only other contributor - pledging $1.5 million. The other African countries offering to contribute are Zambia ($3 million), Benin ($2 million) and Namibia ($1.5 million. The rest--Zimbabwe, Cote D'Ivoire, Togo, Senegal--have each pledged $1 million.

Reverse roles

Kenya-- just like Benin, India, South Africa and Thailand--was a recipient but has now become a donor.

To encourage active participation in funding for their own health systems, the Global Fund has been calling for countries to contribute to the organisation, and not just receive.

Global Fund, alongside other partners, are supporting the World Health Organisation backed roll out of Malaria Vaccine-- called RTS--the first of its kind in the continent piloted in Malawi, Ghana and Kenya.

Malaria kills nearly 20,000 every year in Kenya according to data from the Ministry of Health.

Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda are among the 13 countries where the organization, working with PEPFAR, has increased money allocations in 2017-2019 period to address sexuality in teenagers.

The other countries are Botswana, Cameroon,, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: East African

Most Popular
Kenya
Business
Governance
East Africa
Uganda
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
'Arrest and Prosecute Pregnant Tanzania School Girls'
'Special Hunters' Join Military Campaign Against Boko Haram
Trevor Noah's Take on Hunting Enrages Southern African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.