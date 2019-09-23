Nigeria: I Will Succeed Buhari As President of Nigeria, Nothing Can Change It - Pastor Bakare

Senior Pastor and founder, Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare has declared himself as the 16th President of Nigeria and successor of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Bakare, during his sermon on Sunday, said that nothing could change it because he was born for that purpose to be president.

According to him, while Buhari is number 15, he would be the 16th president of Nigeria.

The controversial pastor said God had prepared him for this job for more than 30 years.

"I will succeed Buhari as President of Nigeria, nothing can change it. I am number 16, Buhari is number 15. I never said it to you before. I am saying it now and nothing can change it.

"In the name of Jesus, he is number 15. I am number 16. To this end was I born and for this purpose came I into the world. I have prepared you for this for more than 30 years," he said.

