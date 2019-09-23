Nigeria: PDP to Buhari - Address World Leaders On EU, AU Rigging Reports

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to use the occasion of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) meeting to address world leaders on reports by the European Union (EU), African Union (AU) and other international bodies on alleged rigging of the 2019 general elections.

In a statement, yesterday, in Abuja, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan asked Buhari to also address the world on reported issues of violation of human rights, disregard to the rule of law and constitutional order, disobedience to court orders, arbitrary arrests and detention of citizens among others in the country.

The PDP insisted that Buhari should address the world on the UN Rapporteur's report as well as issues of violent division, escalated banditry, bloodletting and general insecurity in the country under his administration.