Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF MP Calls On Villagers to Aspire for Higher Office

23 September 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)

A Zanu PF MP has called on her constituents in Nyanga to aspire for influential political and administrative positions.

Nyanga North MP, Chido Sanyatwe was speaking at an engagement meeting between female Members of Parliament and women in Horticulture, organised by African Women's Initiative in Developing Economies (AWIDE), last week.

Sanyatwe said the thrust to have equal representation in all levels of authority should begin at village level.

The meeting was held at Sedze Business Centre in Nyanga last Friday, under the theme, 'empowering women to be the backbone of our economy.'

"We are united in the fight to increase their (women) participation in politics. As parliamentarians, it is our duty to encourage other women to aspire to be in decision making offices because it is as much their right as it is for their male counterparts.

"We want to get to a point where we have 50/50 representation between men and women in cabinet regardless of the political party. Because women are the majority, it is imperative that they also participate in decision making processes on behalf of other women and not leave all decisions to men," Sanyatwe said.

Mutare Proportional Representation MP, Lucia Chikuni encouraged women in rural areas to uplift one another.

"Yesterday (Thursday) we were at a workshop where we discussed on the need to have more women active in leadership positions especially in rural areas. In the next election in 2023, we want to see more women running for council, MPs and other positions. Let's unite as women and support one another," Chikuni.

She implored women to desist from calling fellow women names and looking down upon them because of their gender. Chikuni said people should be respected on merit regardless of gender.

The lawmaker encouraged women and men to go for cancer screening and desist from blaming witchcraft for health related problems such as cancer and HIV.

Zimbabwe's 2018 post election cabinet registered 37,5% female representation aided by a Proportional Representation clause in the Constitution.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
'Arrest and Prosecute Pregnant Tanzania School Girls'
'Special Hunters' Join Military Campaign Against Boko Haram
Trevor Noah's Take on Hunting Enrages Southern African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.