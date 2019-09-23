Nigeria: Zamfara - 372 Kidnapped Victims Rescued, 240 Guns Recovered So Far - CP

23 September 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The Zamfara peace initiative has so far recorded massive success with 372 kidnapped victims rescued, while 240 guns were surrendered by repentant bandits, according to Mr Usman Nagogo, the state's Commissioner of Police.

Nagogo, Chairman of the Peace Dialogue and Reconciliation Meeting, disclosed this on Sunday at a meeting held at Bakura.

He, however, said that the bandits terrorising some states in the country were not only Fulani herdsmen.

"The bandits comprised of people from many tribes. It is not restricted to Fulani as is being assumed," he said.

He accused the outlawed vigilante groups, popularly known as "Yansakai" of being responsible for the various security challenges, saying that the attacks on communities were reprisals to extra judicial killings by the group.

Nagogo expressed satisfaction with the success so far recorded since the inception of the committee.

"In the past, some of the major markets were closed due to insecurity, but today, all our markets are open and Fulani people move freely without any problems.

"With this development, l can say that over 90 percent success has been achieved," he said.

The Police official urged people to support the peace dialogue committee with prayers and information that would widen its reach and facilitate the success of its mission. (NAN)

