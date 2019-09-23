Nigeria: Govt to Execute Power Projects in 37 Universities - Buhari

Yenagoa — President Muhammadu Buhari says government has launched an electrification projects in 37 federal universities across Nigeria.

He said this yesterday during the maiden convocation ceremony of the Federal University, Otuoke, in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

Represented by the Deputy Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Dr Ramon Yusuf Suleiman, Buhari said the Energizing Education Programme would benefit 129,000 students and power 2850 street lights when completed. He said Federal Government has commissioned two of these projects, one at the Alex Ekueme Federal University and another 7.1 solar hybrid project at Bayero Federal University.

He said: "I must not fail at this point to mention one of our initiatives in the tertiary education subsector which is aimed at solving the problem of inadequate power supply in our institutions of higher learning."