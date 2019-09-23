Nigeria: Govt to Execute Power Projects in 37 Universities - Buhari

23 September 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Bassey Willie

Yenagoa — President Muhammadu Buhari says government has launched an electrification projects in 37 federal universities across Nigeria.

He said this yesterday during the maiden convocation ceremony of the Federal University, Otuoke, in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

Represented by the Deputy Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Dr Ramon Yusuf Suleiman, Buhari said the Energizing Education Programme would benefit 129,000 students and power 2850 street lights when completed. He said Federal Government has commissioned two of these projects, one at the Alex Ekueme Federal University and another 7.1 solar hybrid project at Bayero Federal University.

He said: "I must not fail at this point to mention one of our initiatives in the tertiary education subsector which is aimed at solving the problem of inadequate power supply in our institutions of higher learning."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
'Arrest and Prosecute Pregnant Tanzania School Girls'
Trevor Noah's Take on Hunting Enrages Southern African Countries
Missing Zimbabwean Doctor Found Alive Outside Harare

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.