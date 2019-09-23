Tanzania: JPM Makes New Appointments

THE expiry of tenure of office of some diplomats, the quest for improved per- formance and the promotion of some government officials and filling some vacant positions were major reasons for the appointments made by President John Magufuli yesterday.

The appointments focused on realigning regional, district and ministerial leaders and appointing new ambassadors some of whom will replace their colleagues, whose tenures of service have expired and others have been assigned to other duties.

In the new rearrangement, President Magufuli appointed one regional commissioner Loata Sanare to replace Morogoro Regional Commissioner, Dr Stephen Kebwe, who has been dropped and Mr Mussa Maselle has been appointed Malinyi District Commissioner.

Before their appointments, Mr Senare served as CCM chairman in Arusha, while Mr Maselle was personal assistant to the Geita Regional Commissioner.

The President also appointed one permanent secretary and three deputies, three administrative secretaries (RAS) and transferred two deputy permanent secretaries and two district commissioners. Announcing the changes in Dar es Salam yesterday, Chief Secretary Ambassador John Kijazi said the President also appointed 12 ambassadors, including former Director General of the Tanzania Intelligence and Security Services, Dr Modestus Kipilimba, University of Dar es Salam Senior Lecturer, Dr Benson Bana, and St John's University Vice Chancellor, Prof Emmanuel Mbennah.

Other new envoys and their posts before their new appointments in brackets are Mr Mohamed Mtonga (retired Internal Auditor General), Mr Jilly Elibariki Maleko (Mtwara Regional Administrative Secretary) and Mr Anslem Bahati (retired Major General). Others are Ms Maimuna Tarishi (former Permanent Secretary), Mr Gaudence Milanzi (retired Major General and Permanent Secretary), Mr Ali Jabir Mwadini (Consul General of Tanzania to Dubai), Mr Jestas Nyamanga (Europe and America Director in the Ministry of Foreign Af- fairs and East Africa Cooperation) , Prof Kennedy Godfrey Gaston (Secretary Asian and Africa Legal Consultative Organisation) and Ms Aisha Amour (Kilimanjaro Ad- ministrative Secretary).

Mr Kijazi said arrangements for the new ambassadors to be sworin and their work stations would be announced later after completion of other diplomatic procedures.

He explained that the new en- voys would be assigned to Abu Dhabi, Bujumbura, Brussels, Cairo, Harare, Kuwait City, Pretoria, Riyadh, Tokyo, United Nations (Geneva), United Nations (Wash- ington) and Abuja. The President also promoted and appointed three officials to ambassadorial positions and they will discharge their duties, while in the country.

They are Mr Steven Patrick Mbundi, who is working as Director for Security, Politics and Security Department in the Minis- try of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Mr Ali Sakila Bujiku and Mr Musa Lulandala, who were presidential aides.

According to the Chief Secre- tary, President Magufuli appointed Mr Tixon Tuyangine Nzunda, who was Permanent Secretary in President's Office (Regional Ad- ministration and Local Authorities) (Education) as a new Permanent Secretary in Prime Minister's Of- fice (Parliament).

Ms Mary Maganga, who was Budget Commissioner in the Min- istry of Finance and Planning, has been appointed Deputy Permanent Secretary in the same ministry and will be responsible for administrative issues.

Mr Anthony Damian Sanga, who was Director General of Mwanza Sewage and Water Supplying Authority (Auwsa), has been appointed Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Water, while Dr Ally Possi, who was serving as Deputy Attorney General, has been appointed Deputy Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Information, Culture and Sports. President Magufuli also appointed Mr Gabriel Malata, who was Labour Commissioner in the Prime Minister's Office as Deputy Solicitor General.

Two Permanent Secretaries, who have been transferred are Mr Nicholaus William Mkapa, who was Deputy Permanent Secre- tary in the Ministry of Information, Culture and Sports, has been transferred to the Ministry of Land, Housing, Human Settlements De- velopment, replacing Mr Mathias Kabundunguru, who has been shifted to the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Authorities) (Education).

Former Tanzania Revenue Authority Commissioner General, who also served as Tanzania High Commissioner to Canada Alphayo Kidata has been appointed new Mtwara Regional Administrative Secretary. Mr Emmanuel Kalobelo, who was Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Water, has been appointed Morogoro Regional Administrative Secretary, while Dr Khatibu Kazungu has been appointed Kilimanjaro Regional Administrative Secretary.

The President also transferred two district commissioners Tarime DC Charles Kabeho has been moved to Chato Dis- trict in Geita to replace Mr Mtemi Msafiri, who has been transferred to Tarime.