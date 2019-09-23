Tanzania Opens Consulate in Guangzhou to Boost Ties

GROWING socioeconomic and cultural interaction between the people of Tanzania and those of the People's Re- public of China has prompted the government to open a consulate in Guangzhou City, Guangdong Province of china, in the next fiscal year (2020/21), to cement bilateral links.

This was made public by Minister for Inter- national Relations and East African Cooperation, Prof Palamagamba Kabudi, during the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of china in Dar es Salaam on Thursday.

"China remains Tanzania's largest trading partner, with 19.3 per cent of Tan- zania's imports in 2017/18 originating from China.

It is also Tanzania's largest source of foreign direct in- vestment (FDI), with invest- ment stock of over 700 proj- ects valued at $7.1bn and creates over 87,000 jobs."

The minister noted that other reasons for expanding con- sular activities within China included a speedy finalisa- tion of the commencement of Air Tanzania (ATCL),direct flights from Dar es Salaam to Guangzhou.

That would enhance and consolidate the mobility of people, trade interaction and tourism not only between China and Tanzania, but also between China and Asian countries and East and Southern Africa.

Prof Kabudi also hinted that people-to-people ex-change between the two countries had existed for over 55 years and China had continuously dispatched up to 2,000 medical workers to Tanzania and the growing number of Tanzanian students in China had reached4,000 to date.

For her part, Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania Wang Ke said China was willing to work with Tan- zania and other African countries to implement eight major initiatives of the 2018 Beijing Summit Forum on China-Africa Cooperation and closely integrate the implementation of the African Union's Agenda 2063. The ambassador also said China aimed at enhancing the com- mon shared future.