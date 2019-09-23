Zimbabwe: Doctors' Demo in Pictures - Desperation Hits Patients

Hordes of hospital doctors on Thursday presented their petition to Parliament after the High Court had barred the police from interfering with their march.

The doctors started protesting on Monday, demanding the return of the then missing Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association acting president Peter Magombeyi who had allegedly been abducted the previous weekend.

Magombeyi resurfaced five days later but the situation in the country's public health centres had deteriorated to alarming levels and health workers are now demanding a salary review and have declared they will not return to work.

On Monday, Parirenyatwa Hospital, among other health institutions discharged all the non-critical patients leaving those in critical conditions. It was a deadly call forcing the government to turn to the military for help.