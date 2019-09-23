Zimbabwe: ZCTU Reminds ED to Promulgate a Whistle Blowers Protection Law

President Emmerson Mnangagwa must with haste work towards honouring his pledge to put in place a law for the protection of whistle blowers at workplaces, the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) has said.

In a letter to Mnangagwa dated September 3, 2019, ZCTU secretary general, Japhet Moyo reminded the President on the urgent need to act on the promises and assurances he made earlier when he came to power.

"As you might recall, at our meeting with yourselves on 6 June 2019 during the launch of the Tripartite Negotiation Forum Act, one of the issues that we raised was that of the need to promulgate a law that protect whistle blowers and you promised to look into the matter," Moyo said.

The ZCTU secretary general said the issue was being raised against a background where Energy Sector Workers Union of Zimbabwe members got their employment contracts terminated after reporting rampant corruption at State power producer Zesa.

The dismissed workers include Florence Taruvinga, Admire Mudzonga, Gibson Mushunje, Ackim Mzilikazi, Stephen Mwoyoweshumba, Tariro Shumba, Given Dingwiza and Johannes Chingoriwo.

"We therefore write this letter to follow up progress on these matters and we wait to hear from you soon," added Moyo.

The call comes at a time when several workers in the country have suffered different forms of abuse after reporting corruption and bad corporate governance at their workplaces.

Currently, social partners in the country who include labour, business and government are in the process of launching the fourth generation Decent Work Programme which will run up to 2022 after three successive programs which were implemented it in three phases from 2005-2008, 2009-2011 and 2012-2017.

On the international stage, the International Labour Organisation has continued to implement the decent work agenda since 2005, concentrating on four strategic pillars namely, and employment promotion, rights at work, social dialogue and social protection.

The ILO has gone further to build on the decent work agenda by developing the Ten Policy Outcomes which emphasise the development of comprehensive employment policies that promote better labour market outcomes and protection of workers.