Rwanda: District Council By-Elections Slated for September 26

More than 90 candidates from 13 districts will start campaigning on September 21 to fill positions in the district councils across the country, including mayors and vice mayors following a recent spate of resignations.

The exit saw up to 23 local government officials quit their positions in what the government said was due to failure to deliver on their responsibilities.

The week-long campaigns for district councillors will culminate into elections on September 26.

The process

The exercise will also lead to the election of mayors and vice mayors for economic development and social affairs on September 27.

The mayors and their deputies are elected by the district councillors, who are elected by citizens at the sector level. The winners join the district advisory council.

Councillors are elected for a term of five years in office.

The district council comprises of one councillor from each sector making up a district, three members of the Bureau of the National Youth Council at the district level, the coordinator of the National Council of Women at the district level.

At least 30 per cent of the district councillors have to be women.

Charles Munyaneza, the Executive Secretary of the National Electoral Commission (NEC), said that preparations are underway to facilitate smooth campaigns and elections.

"We've already approved the candidates and held a meeting with them to inform them about the rules and regulations to abide by while campaigning," he said

NEC will spend Rwf30 million on the process in 13 districts including Gicumbi, Burera, Musanze, Muhanga, Gisagara, Karongi, Rutsiro, Rubavu, Ngororero, Nyamasheke, Bugesera, Ngoma and Rwamagana

The number of councillors vary from districts, depending on the number of sectors in the district.

After the district council election, the councillors from the 13 districts will choose the district the executive committee, which is composed of the mayor and the two vice mayors.