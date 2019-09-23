Somalia: Farmajo Leaves for U.S. to Attend UN Assembly for 1st Time

22 September 2019
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

A delegation led by President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has jetted out of the country for annual United Nations General Assembly on Sunday.

Somali head of state will attend his first UNGA Assembly since taking office on February 2017.

He was previously represented by the Prime Minister, Hassan Ali Kheyre and Foreign Minister, Ambassador Ahmed Isse Awad.

President Farmajo is scheduled to join world leaders in addressing the 74th session later this month.

Somali leader will focus on efforts to eradicate poverty and challenges related to education and climate change.

During his stay in New York, the president and his delegation will also hold several sideline meeting with global leaders to discuss issues of mutual interest between countries.

Abdullahi Farmajo renounced his US citizenship in August after immigration departments and legal experts from both countries are closely working together to complete the process.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Somalia
Governance
East Africa
External Relations
International Organisations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
'Arrest and Prosecute Pregnant Tanzania School Girls'
'Special Hunters' Join Military Campaign Against Boko Haram
Trevor Noah's Take on Hunting Enrages Southern African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.