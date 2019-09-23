Somalia: Farmajo Leaves for U.S. to Attend UN Assembly for 1st Time

A delegation led by President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has jetted out of the country for annual United Nations General Assembly on Sunday.

Somali head of state will attend his first UNGA Assembly since taking office on February 2017.

He was previously represented by the Prime Minister, Hassan Ali Kheyre and Foreign Minister, Ambassador Ahmed Isse Awad.

President Farmajo is scheduled to join world leaders in addressing the 74th session later this month.

Somali leader will focus on efforts to eradicate poverty and challenges related to education and climate change.

During his stay in New York, the president and his delegation will also hold several sideline meeting with global leaders to discuss issues of mutual interest between countries.

Abdullahi Farmajo renounced his US citizenship in August after immigration departments and legal experts from both countries are closely working together to complete the process.