Angola / Rwanda Joint Commission Meets Before Year's End

Luanda — The Angola / Rwanda joint commission will meet before the end of the year in Kigali to discuss the future of economic cooperation between the two countries, outgoing Rwandan ambassador Alfred Gakuba Kalisa announced Saturday in Luanda.

Speaking to the press, after giving farewell greetings to the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, at the end of the diplomatic mission that began in February 2016, Alfred Gakuba Kalisa said that actions are being prepared to make clear economic and trade relations between the two States.

In this perspective, he considered excellent and growing the cooperation between both nations, based on the visits, in 2018, of the Angolan statesman, João Lourenço, to Kigali, where he participated in the Free Trade Africa Summit, and of President Paul Kagame, this year to Luanda, to sign a peace agreement with neighboring Uganda.

Another concrete step in the relaunch of political and economic relations between the two countries, he stressed, is the opening of their diplomatic representations and the visa-free agreement for Angolan and Rwandan citizens.

On the other hand, the ambassador underscored the desire on the part of the Rwanda to make air connections soon, under the existing agreement in the field of civil aviation, to increase the movement of citizens of both countries and trade in various goods.

He said that the private sector could, through both chambers of commerce, consolidate economic relations, where, for now, the acquisition of Angolan cement is ready.

The outgoing ambassador of Rwanda praised the Angolan contribution in promoting peace and stability on the continent.