Angola: Supreme Court Postpones "Zenu" Dos Santos Trial

Luanda — The Supreme Court has postponed sine die the beginning of the trial of former Angolan Sovereign Fund Chairpersont, Jose Filomeno dos Santos "Zenu", initially scheduled for September 25.

The postponement is due to a request from the lawyer of the co-defendant, Valter Filipe Duarte da Silva who alleges unavailability during that period, as he is participating, as a lawyer as well, in the trial that takes place in the Supreme Military Court, notes in a statement. the Criminal Chamber of the Supreme Court.

Zenu is accused of money laundering and embezzlement, in a case that are also accused the former governor of the BNA, Valter Filipe, Jorge Gaudens Pontes Sebastião and Antonio Samalia Bule Manuel.

The defendants are implicated in the illegal transfer of US $ 500 million from the National Bank of Angola (BNA) to an account at Credit Suisse of London, England.