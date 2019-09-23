Angola: Supreme Court Postpones "Zenu" Dos Santos Trial

21 September 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Supreme Court has postponed sine die the beginning of the trial of former Angolan Sovereign Fund Chairpersont, Jose Filomeno dos Santos "Zenu", initially scheduled for September 25.

The postponement is due to a request from the lawyer of the co-defendant, Valter Filipe Duarte da Silva who alleges unavailability during that period, as he is participating, as a lawyer as well, in the trial that takes place in the Supreme Military Court, notes in a statement. the Criminal Chamber of the Supreme Court.

Zenu is accused of money laundering and embezzlement, in a case that are also accused the former governor of the BNA, Valter Filipe, Jorge Gaudens Pontes Sebastião and Antonio Samalia Bule Manuel.

The defendants are implicated in the illegal transfer of US $ 500 million from the National Bank of Angola (BNA) to an account at Credit Suisse of London, England.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Angola
Legal Affairs
Southern Africa
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
'Arrest and Prosecute Pregnant Tanzania School Girls'
'Special Hunters' Join Military Campaign Against Boko Haram
Trevor Noah's Take on Hunting Enrages Southern African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.