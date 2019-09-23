Sudan: Inclusion of the Minimum Wage in the 2020 Budget

22 September 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Chairman of the Sudan Workers Trade Unions Federation, Engineer Yusuf Ali Abdul Kareem revealed that the Minimum wages of state employees will be included in 2020 budget.

He pointed out, in a statement to (SUNA), to the memorandum submitted by the Union to the Minister of Finance and Economic Planning in this regard, explaining that the Union has demanded to meet the Minister to discuss arrangements for the enforcement of this order.

On the other hand, Abdul Kareem denied that the minister of Labor has made any statement on dissolution of workers trade unions, expressing the Union's rejection of any trend to dissolve the elected unions, all over Sudan, for the period 2016-2021.

He explained that all international conventions strictly prohibit the State from dissolution or freezing of the work unions.

More From: SNA

Sudan
Business
East Africa
Labour
across allAfrica.com
