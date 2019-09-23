Sudan: Foreign Minister Arrives in New York

22 September 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

New York,Sep22(SUNA)-The Sudan foreign minister, Asamaa Mohamed Abdallah arrived in New York to participate in 74th Session of the UN General Assembly, she will be accompanied by Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdouk, who is expected to arrive in New York Sudandy evening.

The Sudanese delegation will meet a number of heads of states, senior officials of the United Nations, the US administration and the Secretary-General of the United Nations.

The delegation will also participates in a number of High-level events, some of them about Sudan, which will review the international community role to support Sudan in the coming period.

The foreign minister will meet with European, African and Arab ambassadors, besides participation in the ministerial meetings of the United Nations , Group of 77 and China, the meetings of the foreign ministers of Arab, Islamic and Non-Aligned Movement countries.

