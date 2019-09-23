Namibia: Flywestair Announces New Flights Between Windhoek and Cape Town

Windhoek — FlyWestair, Westair Aviation's new scheduled passenger airline, has confirmed a new route between Windhoek's Eros Airport and Cape Town, South Africa six times per week, with a quick stopover in Oranjemund.

The first flights according to FlyWestair social media page, will start on Monday, 7 October.

"We will offer two flights a day every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and one flight on Sundays, from Eros Airport in Windhoek to Cape Town International, with a quick stopover in Oranjemund," said Westair Aviation on its social media page Wednesday.

In addition to the Windhoek, Cape Town route, the airline is also said to introduce a Walvis Bay and Johannesburg route.

The company was granted Designated Carrier status by the Namibian Transport Commission earlier this year. This accreditation makes Westair Aviation an official scheduled passenger airline, with flights to various destinations within the country and the sub-region, under the brand name FlyWestair.

The first route to have rolled out was three scheduled flights per week from Eros Airport in Windhoek to Oranjemund.

According to the airline Chief Executive Officer Henri van Schalkwyk, the airline employs more than 130 Namibians from various backgrounds, with around 70 pilots, engineers and ground staff.

Holding company for FlyWestair, West Air Aviation, owns 42 aircrafts including aircraft used for training pilots and uses four Embraer 145, 50-seaters.