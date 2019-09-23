Sudan: Finance Minister Lauds UAE Support to Sudan

22 September 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Dr. Ibrahim Al-Badawi, has commended the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for its support to Sudan.

The minister who met Sunday the UAE Ambassador to Sudan, Hammad Mohammad Al-Genaibi, said that Sudan looks forward to shift from the stage of assistances to the stage of strategic cooperationin the field of economic integration between the two countries.

He said that Sudan aims to benefit from the UAE pioneering experience in the field of the smart government as it gives due concern to the human development and the good governance.

He called on the UAE to continue its support to Sudan in the field of wheat and the petroleum products.

Meanwhile, the UAE Ambassador affirmed his country's desire to invest in the country in the industry fieldt, describing Sudan as promising and enjoying great resources that will support economic integration between the two countries.

