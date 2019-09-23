Sudan: Sovereignty Council Affirms Keenness to Solve Issues of West Darfur

Khartoum — Member of the Sovereignty Council and Chairman of the Economic Committee, Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Jabir, has affirmed the Sovereignty Council keenness to solve all the problems facing West Darfur State and contribute to promotion of the border trade and establishment of the free trade zone.

He discussed his meeting Sunday at the Republican Palace with the caretaker Wali (governor) of West Darfur, Maj. Gen. Abdul-Khalig Badawi Mahmoud, the economic situation, progress of the border trade and ways of increasing the state's share in consumer goods and petroleum materials.