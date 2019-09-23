Sudan to Participate in Geneva-Based Human Rights Council Meetings

22 September 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Minister of Justice, Dr. Nasr-Eddin Abdul-Bari, will participate in the coming meetings of the 42nd session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva, accompanied by the Rapporteur of the Consultative Council for Human Rights, Dr. Usama Mahmoud Humaida, and the Head of the Human Rights Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Minister of Justice will present Sudan's statement before the 42nd session, which will address the constitutional and legal developments, the formation of power structures and civil governance in Sudan, as well as the positive developments in the field of human rights and the consolidation of rights and freedoms in the constitutional document.

The statement also discusses Sudan's engagement in negotiations with the technical delegation of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights to establish a human rights office in Sudan with full powers and access to all areas in Sudan.

It is expected that the agreement on opening the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights in Khartoum will be signed in New York, in the presence of the Prime Minister who is participating in the meetings of the United Nations' General Assembly.

The Minister of Justice will meet on the sidelines of the meetings with the Arab, the African and Islamic groups and the European Community in the Human Rights Council in order to reflect on the developments in Sudan.

