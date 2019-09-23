South Africa: Boks Call Up Du Toit As Nyakane Is Ruled Out of RWC

Cape Town — The Springboks have called up prop Thomas du Toit into their Rugby World Cup squad to replace the injured Trevor Nyakane .

Du Toit, 24, was on his way from France to Nagoya in Japan on Monday. The Sharks front ranker had been playing for Top 14 outfit Toulouse on a short-term deal.

He comes in for Nyakane, who tore his right calf in 23-13 weekend defeat to New Zealand in Yokohama.

Du Toit is not a newbie at the Boks - he had been on standby - and was involved in the team's preparations in the build-up to the World Cup.

He boasts 10 Tests since making his debut against Wales in Washington DC last year, with his most recent Test being the 24-18 win over Argentina in Pretoria last month.

"It's very tough on Trevor," Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus said via a press statement. "He has had a great season and added value whenever he took the field. It's a blow to him and the team, but it's also an opportunity for Thomas and for Vincent (Koch) who now have the chance to step up."

Du Toit is expected to join the Bok squad in Nagoya on Tuesday.

South Africa's next encounter is against neighbours Namibia in Nagoya on Saturday (11:45 SA time).

Compiled by Herman Mostert

Source: Sport24