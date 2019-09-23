Sudan: Release of Movements' POW Is Evidence On Government Good Will - Al-Tawil

Khartoum — Chairman of the Independents and Free Patriots Party, Osman Ibrahim Al-Tawil, has praised the Sovereign Council's decreee for releasing the armed movements' prisoners of war.

He asserted that the step was an important one for pushing ahead the peaceful process in the country, stressing that the step has proved the government's good will towards realization of peace.

Al-Twail said in a statement to SUNA that peace shall to be on the top of the Transitional Governments agenda, stating that war had drained the state's budget for decades.

He said that the transitional government shall exert tireless efforts to stop the war.

Al Tawil praised the fruitful efforts led by the member of the Sovereignty Council Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, which resulted in the signing of the declaration of principles with armed movements in Juba under patronage of South Sudan President, Salva Kirr.

He also appreciated the meetings held recently by the Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdok, with movements' leaders in Juba which has paved the way to achieving justice and comprehensive peace.