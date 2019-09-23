Sudan: Chol Mowen - Societal Dialogue Would Be Launched At Abyei Area

Khartoum — Chairman of the Higher Coordinative Council for Abyei Dinka Affairs, Chol Mowen, announced that they will sign at the council premises Monday a memo of partnership with the Elders Center for Arbitration and Conflict Solution.

In a statement to SUNA, Mowen explained that the center will provide training for different population sectors at Abyei area, including the native administration leaders, youths, students, women, intellectuals, employees and pensioners.

He said that the societal dialogue will include all the components at the area and the neighboring tribes toward boosting the peaceful co-existence.