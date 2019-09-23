Sudan: Salim Receives Ambassador of Russia to Khartoum

Khartoum — The acting Assistant Undersecretary of the Foreign Ministry, Ambassador Mohi-Eddin Salim, Sunday received at his office the Ambassador of Russia to Khartoum,Vladimir Zheltov. The meeting discussed the relations between the two countries, issues of mutual concern,and the preparations for holding the Russian - African summit at the end of the next month in Sochi, Russia.
