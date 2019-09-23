South Africa/Seychelles: African Records Tumble As Bantwana Hit Seychelles 28-0 in Cosafa U17 Women's Championships

23 September 2019
South African Football Association (Johannesburg)

The South African U-17 Women's National Team (Bantwana) will be hoping to continue where they left off when they take on Botswana in their second match of the inaugural COSAFA U-17 Women's Championship currently underway in Port St Loius, Mauritius.

The clash take place this afternoon at St. Francois Xavier Stadium.

Kickoff is at 15h30 local time (13h30 SA Time).

This is expected to be an interesting and perhaps tough match as both sides won their opening fixtures - with Botswana emerging 6-0 winners over Madagascar.

The winner of this encounter will top Group B - and depending on what happens in the other match, the victors will qualify for the semi finals.

In the other group match, it will be a battle of the Islands when Madagascar takes on Seychelles - with both needed a win to stay alive in the tournament.

Seychelles are making their first ever appearance in the tournament.

Bantwana rewrote the history books with their 28-0 victory over Seychelles on Saturday (21 September).

Here are the facts from that match:

SA U-17 set a record for an international match in African football

They beat the highest winning margin in an international game on the continent, set just two months ago by their seniors, Banyana Banyana, when they beat Comoros 17-0 in the same competition in Port Elizabeth

11 different players scored for Bantwana

Two of them scored double hat-tricks (Oyisa Marhasi and Tiffany Kortjie)

Three others bagged three goals each - Jessica Wade, Nabeela Galant and Sonika Mzingeli

At junior level, the previous highest winning margin was also held by south Africa's under-17 women who beat Botswana 13-0 in a World Cup qualifier in 2009

The record score in any international is a 31-0 victory for Australia over American Samoa in World Cup qualification in 2001, including 13 goals by Archie Thompson.

South Africa - 28

(Oyisa Maharzi 3', 21', 23', 27',29' 43; Jessica Wade 5', 12' 18'; Nelly Gamede 20'; Tiyana Carollissen 30', 40'; Sonika Mzingeli 31',44', 65'; Nabeelah Galant 45'; 47', 75; Shakira O'Malley 55'; Tiffany Kortjie 48', 61', 67', 71, 73, 78; Christy Noble 76', Philisani Hlela 85'; Yoland Nduli 89')

Monday, 23 September 2019

South Africa vs Botswana

St. Francois Xavier

15h30 (13h30 SA Time)

Wednesday, 25 September 2019

Madagascar vs South Africa

St. Francois Xavier

15h00 (13h00 SA Time)

