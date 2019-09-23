Mozambique: 23 People Injured in Nacala Clashes

21 September 2019
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — 23 people were treated in the district hospital in the northern Mozambican port city of Nacala on Thursday, after a clash between election parades of the ruling Frelimo Party and the main opposition party, Renamo.

Hospital director Paulino Juliao, cited by the electronic paper "Wamphula Fax", said that three of the injured people had to be hospitalised in the orthopaedic ward. One had spinal injuries, one had broken arms and legs, while the third suffered head injuries. "All had to be hospitalised because of the seriousness of their injuries", said Juliao.

According to the paper, the riot resulted from the destruction of three houses belonging to Frelimo members, as well as the vandalising of a standpipe, a motor-bike used as an ambulance, a local crèche and the wall surrounding a football field

Bur a second electronic paper, "Ikweli", traced the start of the disturbances to the fact that the standpipe, although a public asset, is inside the home of a private citizen, who happens to be the secretary of a local Frelimo branch He was accused of refusing to allow Renamo members to drink water from the standpipe, and this sparked off the clashes between Frelimo and Renamo supporters.

The spokesperson for the Nacala police, Heremenegilda Jacob, said two people believed to be ringleaders in the riot have been arrested.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Mozambique
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
'Special Hunters' Join Military Campaign Against Boko Haram
'Arrest and Prosecute Pregnant Tanzania School Girls'
Tanzania Withholding Information About Possible Ebola Cases - WHO

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.