Mozambique: 23 People Injured in Nacala Clashes

Maputo — 23 people were treated in the district hospital in the northern Mozambican port city of Nacala on Thursday, after a clash between election parades of the ruling Frelimo Party and the main opposition party, Renamo.

Hospital director Paulino Juliao, cited by the electronic paper "Wamphula Fax", said that three of the injured people had to be hospitalised in the orthopaedic ward. One had spinal injuries, one had broken arms and legs, while the third suffered head injuries. "All had to be hospitalised because of the seriousness of their injuries", said Juliao.

According to the paper, the riot resulted from the destruction of three houses belonging to Frelimo members, as well as the vandalising of a standpipe, a motor-bike used as an ambulance, a local crèche and the wall surrounding a football field

Bur a second electronic paper, "Ikweli", traced the start of the disturbances to the fact that the standpipe, although a public asset, is inside the home of a private citizen, who happens to be the secretary of a local Frelimo branch He was accused of refusing to allow Renamo members to drink water from the standpipe, and this sparked off the clashes between Frelimo and Renamo supporters.

The spokesperson for the Nacala police, Heremenegilda Jacob, said two people believed to be ringleaders in the riot have been arrested.