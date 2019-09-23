Malawi Police, Officers Face Each Other in Court Over Promotions

21 September 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

The High Court in Lilongwe has set October 17 as the day Malawi Police Service management and 53 of its officers are to meet for mediation over promotions.

Acting Inspector General of Police Duncan Mwapasa

Supreme Court and High Court registrar Agnes Patemba has confirmed that the case of the 53 serving police officers who are demanding promotions will now go for a court sanctioned mediation process.

The 53 officers took their employer, the Malawi Police Service to court after they were allegedly sidelined during a promotion galore after restructuring process.

Lawyer for the disgruntled police officers, Gift Nankhuni, said the future of the case will depend on the outcome of the mediation process, saying the case can either be settled out of court or it might go in court for full hearing.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

