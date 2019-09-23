Somalia: UN Calls for Sustainable Peace

21 September 2019
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

United Nations has called for sustainable peace in Somalia amid Somali government stepped up efforts to hold inclusive reconciliation in the country.

In a statement issued to mark the International Day of Peace, Secretary-General's Special Representative for Somalia, James Swan has commended efforts by Somalis to stabilize the country.

"Somalis yearn for an end to conflict and to the senseless shootings and bombings they have endured for far too long. We commend continued Somali Government efforts, supported by international partners, to improve security and bring an end to the violence," the envoy said.

He said lasting peace will require inclusive governance, equitable justice, and sustained dialogue among Somalis of goodwill to achieve political consensus and national reconciliation.

"On this day I encourage all Somalis to reaffirm their commitment to living in harmony with one another, so that Somalia may advance on its path to peace and stability," he urged.

The UN General Assembly established the International Day of Peace in 1981.

Two decades later, in 2001, the General Assembly unanimously voted to designate the Day as a period of non-violence and cease-fire and to commemorate the Day through education and public awareness on issues related to peace.

Copyright © 2019 Shabelle Media Network.

