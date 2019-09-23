Somalia: Kenya Officially Out of the Maritime Dispute Case At ICJ

Kenya has officially withdrawn from the sea border dispute case at the International Court of Justice [ICJ], sources revealed to Radio Shabelle.

The Hague Based International Justice Court -ICJ was scheduled to start public hearings over the maritime dispute between Kenya and Somalia in early November.

In the past, Kenya said it is still pushing for an out of court settlement over the matter.

In the statement, the court said early that the first round of hearing will take place from November 4 and 6.