South Africa: Operation Lockdown Leads to 125 Arrests On Cape Flats

Western Cape police arrested 125 suspects for drug-related crimes over the weekend on the Cape Flats.

Operation Lockdown saw "a substantial quantity of dagga, tik and mandrax tablets being confiscated", according to provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Sindile Mfazi.

"Crimes associated with gangsterism are high on the priority list of the Western Cape police and we will continue to clamp down on the drug trade and illegal possession of firearms."

Arrests linked to unlicensed firearms and ammunition as well as the illegal liquor trade were also made over the weekend.

"Our wanted suspect list has been reduced after 48 arrests were made and the illegal liquor trade led to the arrest of 27 people.

"Protest actions also resulted in the arrest of 16 people on charges of public violence, and fines with a monetary value of R172 400 were issued by traffic officials," said Mfazi.

"Our endeavours to create a safer environment for the people of the Western Cape will continue with the joint deployment of the police, SANDF and other law enforcement agencies and our frequent operations will continue be a common occurrence in crime-ridden areas."

Source: News24