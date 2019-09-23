Tanzania: Don't Sell Below Set Price, PM Tells Cotton Farmers

22 September 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By From Sunday News Reporter

PRIME Minister, Kassim Majaliwa has instructed cotton farmers in the country not to sell their produce below 1,200/-per kilogram, which is the indicative price. He similarly advised cotton sellers to unite and establish fiber and textile factories to add value and assure market to farmers.

The premier made the remarks in Geita yesterday while speaking to leaders of Chato Cooperative Union (CCU).

He said farmers should continue to be patient because buyers have got enough money to purchase all the cotton at a price of 1,200/-and not otherwise. "Even if you have financial problems facing you, don't sell your cotton below 1,200/-.

We have reports that there are buyers who sent people to blackmail farmers so that they can buy at 800/-, if you see them don't hesitate to report them to appropriate authorities," he said.

Likewise, Mr Majaliwa said if fiber and textile industries are established in the country, there will be assured market because Tanzania does not have adequate textile industries.

He said the government is ready to support the entire population or any investor who will be ready to es tablish such factories because demand is high. "We have more than 18,000 schools, and all students wear uniforms, we can decide to produce raw materials through such industries and then distribute them to all regions, the market is huge," he noted.

The Premier instructed cooperative officials in cotton-growing areas to educate farmers on the importance of producing quality cotton to safeguard the dignity of the white gold.

Initially, CCU Manager, Charles Nyasi told the Prime Minister that METEL, KCCL and FRESHO companies were among the companies that have come to buy cotton through the Agricultural and Marketing Cooperatives Societies (AMCOS), in which 9,611,860 kilograms have been sold.

Read the original article on Daily News.

