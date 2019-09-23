South Africa: IPID Probing Deaths of Armed Robbers After Shootout With Police in Durban

SAPS watchdog, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID), is investigating the deaths of nine alleged armed robbers who were killed during a shootout with police in Durban on Saturday.

The nine were part of a group of 15 men who, according to IPID, intended to rob Jeena Wholesalers in Durban.

It is alleged that police responded to a tip-off concerning the 15 armed robbers who were travelling in a minibus taxi, IPID said in a statement on Sunday.

A shootout occurred when the men allegedly saw the police officers and opened fire.

"In terms of the report, it is estimated that a total of fifteen (15) armed robbers arrived at the scene travelling in a minibus. It is further alleged that on arrival at the scene, the armed robbers noticed the presence of the police in the vicinity and immediately started to shoot at them.

"The police retaliated and after the shootout, it was confirmed that nine adult males were fatally wounded and one adult male was arrested by the police," IPID said.

According to IPID, police reported that they recovered illegal firearms and ammunition at the scene.

IPID said its investigation into the deaths of the nine adult males were underway.

According to IPID, no arrests have been made.

Source: News24